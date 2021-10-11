An autumn greeting family morning was held in the Tócóskert

An autumn family morning was held on October 9 on the László Holló promenade of Tócóskert.

The Debrecen Folk Ensemble, the Curious Katica Zenkar, performed at the event. On several occasions, visitors were also able to get acquainted with the rescue dogs of the Reformed Charity Service.

At the event there were handicraft classes, a bouncy castle, face painting, and a clown driver. Anyone who was hungry could have a snack or hot dog.

One of the AKSD garbage trucks also rolled over during the morning, which the children could try out.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: László Pósán