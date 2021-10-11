The park on Frigyes Karinthy Street by the Tócó-stream will be renewed

We would like to help a joint cycling or a pleasant relaxation of the stroller families with the benches and bicycle trolleys to be placed in the park on Karinthy Frigyes Street – the installation of which started on Friday and will be completed next week – writes Erzsébet Katona, the municipal representative.

Politicians also give advice on proper use:

we also thought of the young people who used to settle down on the bridge of the puddle stream and sometimes live a community life by stopping the way – as it is also a great opportunity for them to get together in the “green” and place their possible waste in selective collection containers!

debreceninap.hu

Photos: Erzsébet Katona