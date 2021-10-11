Human trafficker was apprehended in Hajdú-Bihar

On the main road No. 42, in the Berettyóújfalu area, the police arrested a Romanian driver who wanted to transport six illegal migrants to Austria.

On October 10, 2021, at 5 o’clock, the police checked a car with a Romanian license plate on the main road No. 42 in the Berettyóújfalu area, driven by a 51-year-old Romanian man.

In addition to the driver, there were six other men in the car, 4 believing themselves to be Tibetans and 2 women claiming to be Indian citizens. The foreign passengers could not provide credible proof of their identity and the legality of their stay in Hungary, therefore the police officers produced them for the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office for the purpose of their interrogation.

The driver was arrested and produced at the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office, and investigators of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against him on suspicion of human trafficking.

Trafficking in human beings is punishable by a term of imprisonment of one to five years in a standard case, and up to five to fifteen years in a qualified case.

police.hu