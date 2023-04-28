The University of Debrecen is organizing a charity wardrobe fair on May 3

With the intention of creating a tradition, the Talent Care Program of the University of Debrecen and the Reformed University Congregation of Debrecen are organizing a charity wardrobe fair on Wednesday, May 3, in the square in front of the Life Sciences Building.

At the event, in addition to the citizens of the university – lecturers, students and employees – people living in the city will also have the opportunity to sell their unused, but in good condition, clothes, and the proceeds or a part of them will be donated to charity.

The wardrobe fair simultaneously symbolizes and combines charity, eco-conscious behavior and environmentally friendly activities, as someone’s unnecessary, unused piece can be of great help to someone else since the price of the pieces offered for sale cannot exceed one thousand forints

– said the news. Zsuzsa Mándy for the unideb.hu portal.

A staff member of the Academic Administration of the University of Debrecen, one of the initiators of the event, emphasized: the organizers will donate the amount raised to one of the institution’s foundations, but at the same time, the items of clothing that have not found a home will not be thrown away, as they will create a warehouse in cooperation with the Student Self-Government. where later needy students will be able to choose as needed.

– It is important for our community to activate our members and help them participate responsibly in social life, including in the life of the university. We want to encourage them to be more than students and to be present in such a way that they do for their fellow human beings living around them, for our environment – emphasized Dóra Kovács-Szécsi, pastor of the Debrecen Reformed University Church.

The wardrobe fair is organized by the Reformed University Congregation of Debrecen and the Talent Development Program (DETEP) of the University of Debrecen within the framework of the ntp-innov-22 tender.

