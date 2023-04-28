The Debrecen police are asking for the public’s help in connection with an accident

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department 09010/1066/2023 are proceeding with criminal proceedings on the suspicion of committing a misdemeanor of negligently causing a road accident.

According to the data of the investigation, a man in Debrecen, at the health facility on Bartók Béla út, reversed his car on April 19, 2023, at around 10:00 a.m. The driver was reversing towards Dorottya utca when he hit a woman with his car. The pedestrian fell and, according to the primary medical opinion, suffered serious injuries.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, or 06-80 /555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.