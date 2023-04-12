The competitions of the 36th OTDK Social Science Section will be held at the University of Debrecen

After twenty years, it will be organized again by the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen on April 12-14. between the competitions of the Social Science Section of the 36th National Scientific Students’ Association Conference (OTDK), in which 12 disciplines (Health Sociology and Health Policy, Aesthetics, Film Studies, Philosophy, Cultural and Social Anthropology, Media and Communication Studies, Culture and Cultural Theory, International Studies, Political Science, Social work, social policy, sociology, religious and religious studies) in 29 departments, more than 300 students from 30 institutions report on the results of their scientific research, the University of Debrecen announced.

Opening date of the event: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:30 a.m

Location: University of Debrecen Main Building, Auditorium (Debrecen, University Square 1st, 2nd floor)

The award ceremony of the event will begin at the same place on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

The detailed program can be read at bkt.unideb.hu.