Here is Debrecen’s first baby in 2022

A baby girl named Zoé Laura is the firstborn of the new year at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, the institution said. The little girl was born naturally on January 1, at 1:40 p.m.

The first baby of Debrecen in 2022 was born with 3,300 grams and 51 centimeters on the first day of the new year. The little girl is completely healthy. Zoé Laura was the first child of the Debrecen family, and her father was also present at her birth. The little girl was born by natural birth to her 30-year-old mother.

More and more babies are being born at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. In 2018, 3098, in 2019 3064, in 2020 3468, and in 2021 5355 newborns were born to the world.

hirek.unideb.hu