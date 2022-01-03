181 drunks, including 27 minors, had to be hospitalized on New Year’s Eve

This year, 181 people had to be hospitalized due to drunkenness and alcohol poisoning, 27 of whom were minors, the head of communications at the National Ambulance Service told MTI on Saturday.

According to the announcement of Pál Győrfi, the ambulances handled 3363 cases on the current New Year’s Eve, of which the number of tasks in the capital was 809. In Budapest and in the big cities of the country, the period between midnight and 4 am was especially difficult this year as well, the ambulance units were constantly working, he emphasized.

Ambulances have been alerted to accidents involving 18 pyrotechnic devices nationwide. Ambulances were also asked for help due to accidents, fights, internal medical illnesses, and other cases – Pál Győrfi wrote.

An M1 correspondent checking in from the Budapest Army Hospital said that more than 50 people were admitted to the Hungarian Army Health Center during the night, eight of whom were admitted due to excessive alcohol consumption. On New Year’s morning, a young man was brought in because he had fallen for his drunkenness and suffered a serious, life-threatening head injury.

The correspondent also said that more than 30 people were taken to the largest detox at the Péterfy Sándor Street Hospital and Accident Center. Some of them only suffered from minor poisoning, but some also needed intensive care, the M1 correspondent said.

debreceninap.hu