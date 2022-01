4-year-old Noel Varga went missing on 1st January, 2022.

Noel Varga was born on December 3rd, 2017 in Miskolc, and he disappeared on January 1st, 2022.

If anyone has information about the missing child or recognizes him, please contact the Miskolc Police Station: Miskolc, PF .: 185. Phone: 3646 / 514-511. e-mail: kir.miskolcrk.dl@borsod.police.hu, fax: 0646 / 514-511 / 80-22. Contact details of the body ordering the circuit: Attila Szoboszlai C. R. Tzls.

police.hu