Alleged Killer of an Elderly Woman in Fülöp Arrested

On New Year’s Day, police reported that a 70-year-old woman had been found dead in her Fülöp property. During the on-site inspection, it was revealed that the woman’s death was caused by alienation, therefore the Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters initiated criminal proceedings in connection with the case.

Investigators carried out extensive data collection after the report, questioned witnesses, and identified the alleged perpetrator within 48 hours of the report. The Fülöp resident was caught and then interrogated as a suspect. According to the investigation, the 38-year-old man abused the victim so severely that the woman died at the scene.

The staff of the Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters has taken the man into criminal custody on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a murder and is submitting a motion to arrest him.

