László Papp: “We are building a successful city”

“2021 was full of doubt, ordeal, and the challenges of fighting the pandemic,” said László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, in his New Year’s greeting.

He spoke of a heroic struggle in his retrospective that took place in order for us to preserve, to maintain the normal conditions of our lives. He thanked all those who contributed to this.

According to László Papp, thanks to the vaccination, we were able to return to our usual lives, and last year was about hope and planning for the future.

“I believe that 2022 will be a special year that will affect the future of our city in many ways. We are building a successful city, the success of which must be felt in the lives of the citizens of Debrecen as well ”

– said the mayor.

debreceninap.hu