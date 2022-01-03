The oncology care system in Debrecen is being expanded with a new machine park

The oncology care system in Debrecen will be expanded with a modern machine park – said the Ministry of Human Resources.

As reminded in the announcement, Emmi developed the Hungarian National Cancer Program in 2018 with the professional assistance of the National Institute of Oncology.

Thanks to Miklós Kásler, the Minister of Human Resources, breakthrough clinical results can be achieved in the field of oncology patient care, and patients in need of medical treatment can receive state-of-the-art cancer diagnostic and cancer treatment in county centers close to their place of residence.

It was emphasized that this time, with the support of the government, the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen can realize an investment worth more than two billion forints, which will provide a long-term technical framework for high-level patient care and a clinical care background.

It was pointed out that the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen has almost two million inhabitants in its supply area. With the current development, a machine park suitable for high-level image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and stereotaxic irradiation can be created in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

They added that the state-of-the-art background enables the use of the latest external irradiation techniques in the treatment of cancer patients, guarantees a high level of patient care, image-guided high-precision treatments, and explosively expanding intra- and extracranial radiosurgery and radiotherapy interventions.

“The healing and research results of the clinic have been excellent so far, and with the renewable machinery, they could be even more effective,” the statement said.

MTI