The weather turns to wintry

In the coming days, values around 10 degrees may be measured even more, but the weather is already starting to turn winters. The weather cools down, in the second half of the week there can be some more serious minuses and somewhere the maximum is around freezing. We need to prepare for the sun, rain, and, in some cases, snow showers this week, according to the national, medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

Monday is expected to be heavily cloudy in the first half of the day, followed by a temporary decrease in clouds from the north for a few hours in the northern counties. Late in the evening, the clouds increase again in Northern Transdanubia, and in some places, there may be less rain and showers. Occasionally the wind will pick up, and in the north, it will get stronger. In the coldest hours, the temperature is between minus 1 and plus 8 degrees, and in the afternoon it is between 8 and 14 degrees.

Fog spots may form at night and dawn on Tuesday. The sky will be cloudy during the day. There may be occasional rain in the north and northeast of the country. The wind is getting stronger in several places, and in some places, the wind is getting stormy. The minimum temperature is expected to be between minus 2 and plus 6, the maximum temperature plus 6 to 14 degrees, the lower values ​​can be measured in the north-east and the higher values ​​in the south-west.

On Wednesday, rain and sleet are expected in several places, in the evening, at night in the northwest, and in some places in the mountains, it may snow. It is lively in many places, strong in places, and in the evening the wind will be stormy in Northern Transdanubia at times. Extra 2 and 9 degrees are expected in the morning. Temperatures generally range from 6 to 12 degrees in the afternoon but can range from 13 to 16 degrees in the southern and southeastern counties.

On Thursday, the sun shines for a longer or shorter period of time, but in some places, there may still be showers. The wind is getting stronger in several places. The minima are between minus 7 and plus 3, and the maximum is between 3 and 8 degrees.

There may be fog spots at dawn on Friday. Significant precipitation is unlikely. There may be lively winds in several places in the Kisalföld area. The lowest temperature is usually between minus 7 and plus 1 degree, but it can also be colder in freezing corners. The highest temperatures are usually expected between 0 and plus 6 degrees.

There may be sporadic precipitation on Saturday, with the current outlook being snowier. They can measure values ​​between minus 8 and plus 1 in the morning and 0 and 7 in the afternoon.

Fog spots are expected again at dawn on Sunday. The sky is expected to be cloudy, but there is little chance of significant rainfall. The minima are between minus 8 and plus 1, the maxima are between plus 1 and 7 degrees – read the forecast.

MTI