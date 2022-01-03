The car vandals in Hajdúböszörmény were convicted

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the two men for damaging the car of an acquaintance in Hajdúböszörmény for misusing a unique identifier.

The 19-year-old defendant has known the accused’s 16-year-old accomplice when he committed the crime since he was a child. In April 2021, the older man asked his juvenile acquaintance to help steal the license plates of a car of their mutual acquaintance and also persuaded them to stab the wheels of the vehicle.

The juvenile man consented to the crime, and on April 7, 2021, they went to the victim’s home in Hajdúböszörmény together in the early hours of the morning. The license plates were removed from the car parked in the yard together, and then the car’s tires were punctured.

The defendants took the license plates with them and later threw them in a wooded area, damaging the tires and causing HUF 20,000 in damage to the victim, which was not recovered.

The adult defendant knew that his partner had not yet reached the age of 18 and that, by persuading him to commit the crime, endangered his intellectual and moral development. The investigation was carried out by the Hajdúböszörmény Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the accused for misusing the unique identification mark against the accused, and the Hajdúböszörmény District Court against the adult man. In his indictment, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion to impose a community service sentence on the juvenile man and a suspended prison sentence on his adult partner.

debreceninap.hu