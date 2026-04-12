Ursula von der Leyen reacts to the Hungarian election results

Europe
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the Hungarian election results in a post on X on Sunday evening, stating that “Hungary has chosen Europe.”

In her message, von der Leyen wrote: “Hungary has chosen Europe,” reacting to the outcome of the parliamentary elections. She added that Europe has always chosen Hungary as well, emphasizing the long-standing relationship between the country and the European Union.

She continued by saying: “A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger.” framing the result as a positive step for European integration and cooperation.

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