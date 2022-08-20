Monkeypox – The Imvanex Vaccine is Also Effective at Lower Doses, According to the European Medicines Agency

The smallpox vaccine Imvanex produces enough antibodies against monkeypox when injected intradermally, i.e. into the skin, in smaller quantities, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday.

In a statement, the Amsterdam-based agency, which acts as the European Union’s Medicines Regulatory Authority, informed that, according to the investigations of its Emergency Task Force (ETF), the bodies of those who received the Imvanex vaccine against smallpox as an intradermal, i.e., injection into the skin, produced a similar amount of antibodies as those who they received the vaccine subcutaneously, i.e. in the connective tissue directly under the skin.

Since intradermal vaccination requires only one-fifth of the vaccine compared to subcutaneous injection, the method makes it possible to vaccinate many more people with the available vaccine, they wrote. They added at the same time: intradermal vaccination carries a higher risk of skin irritation. In its recommendation, the EU agency emphasized: as a temporary measure, the national authorities can decide to use the Imvanex vaccine as an intradermal injection, at a lower dose, in order to protect those at risk. Stella Kiriakidisz, Commissioner for Health of the European Commission, called the EMA’s decision “extremely important” in her statement, as it makes it possible to vaccinate five times as many people with the available vaccine set.

“The new method provides access to vaccination for more vulnerable and healthcare workers,” added the EU commissioner. In late June, the European Medicines Agency began an ongoing review of Imvanex, a smallpox vaccine from Denmark-based biotech company Bavarian Nordic, with a view to expanding the vaccine’s use to protect humans against monkeypox. Imvanex is currently available on a very limited basis in the European Union. In mid-June, the European Commission concluded a contract with Bavarian Nordic for the supply of its vaccine. The agreement makes vaccines available to all EU member states, as well as Norway and Iceland, from the end of June.

