Jennifer Lopez to perform in Budapest

As part of her summer European tour, Jennifer Lopez will also perform in Hungary. The world-famous American actress and singer will take the stage on July 20 at the MVM Dome in Budapest.

Her tour, titled Up All Night – Live in 2025, will feature her most iconic career hits, accompanied by her signature energetic dances and trend-setting costumes, the event organizer Green Stage Production announced on Tuesday.

The concert series will kick off on July 1 in Antalya, followed by shows in Egypt, Spain, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Armenia.

The press release highlighted that over her singing career, Jennifer Lopez has sold over 80 million records worldwide, her songs have been streamed over 15 billion times, and she currently boasts nearly 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify, reflecting her exceptional global popularity and influence in the music industry.

Her films have grossed a combined total of over $3 billion. Her recent Netflix movies Atlas and The Mother debuted at the top of the streaming charts, as did Shotgun Wedding. Her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman received critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival. Her upcoming production, Office Romance, is currently in the works, in which she stars alongside Brett Goldstein, known for the series Ted Lasso.

Jennifer Lopez was born in 1969 in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents. She began taking dance classes from an early age and landed her first small film role at the age of seventeen in My Little Girl.

Her television debut came in 1990 with In Living Color. By the mid-1990s, she was already starring in films such as Money Train alongside Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, and Jack, a drama directed by Francis Ford Coppola starring Robin Williams. In 1996, she filmed the thriller Blood and Wine with Jack Nicholson and Michael Caine. She received a Golden Globe nomination for Selena in 1997.

In 1998, she starred opposite George Clooney in Steven Soderbergh’s action-comedy Out of Sight, followed by The Cell in 2000, then The Wedding Planner and Angel Eyes. In the last decade, she has appeared in several successful films, including Shall We Dance, Monster-in-Law, and An Unfinished Life with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman. Between 2011 and 2016, she was also a judge on American Idol for multiple seasons.

As a singer, she debuted in 1999 with her album On the 6, which sold 8 million copies worldwide. Her second album J.Lo sold 270,000 copies in its first week. In 2005, she released Rebirth, and in 2007, her Spanish-language album Como Ama una Mujer topped Billboard’s Latin Album chart. Her 2018 track Dinero, created with Cardi B and DJ Khaled, attracted major attention with its music video. The lyrics to Limitless, another standout track, were written by Australian singer Sia. Her latest album, This Is Me… Now, was released last year.

Lopez has also frequently made headlines for her tumultuous love life. She has dated rapper Puff Daddy and professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. She was married for ten years to singer and actor Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins. Her fourth marriage, to Hollywood star Ben Affleck, ended in January this year after three years.

In 2012, Forbes named her the most powerful celebrity in the world, and in 2018, Time Magazine included her among the 100 most influential people of the year.

(MTI)