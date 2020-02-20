The following event is not exclusively for Erasmus Students. All students are more than welcome.

Date: 3rd March 10:00 pm

Venue: TABU (28. Piac street)

Program: Karaoke Night – Carnival Edition

You are the one who always sings with the vocalist?

You are a rockstar in the shower?

Do you think you are better than Britney?

Or easy come easy go will you let me go?

Billie Jean is not your lover?

Do you feel the rhythm in your legs, and you also know the lyrics?

What are you waiting for?

Blow your own trumpet!

🎉This time in a SPECIAL CARNIVAL EDITION🎉 Arrive in costume with your friends and fling yourselves into this special karaoke night 🎊🤡

Come and hit the floor with us on the 3rd of March at 22:00 in the TABU and sing along your favorite songs with your friends. 👯‍♀️