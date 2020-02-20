IEAS Film Club: Wilde

University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on IEAS Film Club: Wilde

The story of Oscar Wilde, genius, poet, playwright and the First Modern Man.

The self-realization of his homosexuality caused Wilde enormous torment as he juggled marriage, fatherhood and responsibility with his obsessive love for Lord Alfred Douglas, nicknamed Bosie. After legal action instigated by Bosie’s father, the enraged Marquise of Queensberry, Wilde refused to flee the country and was sentenced to two years at hard labor by the courts of an intolerant Victorian society.

Date: Tuesday (25th February) 6:00 pm

Venue: MODEM (1. Baltazár Dezső square)

Discussion following the film is led by Talabos Dávidné Dr. Lukács Nikolett, Feldmann Fanni and Győri Zsolt.
The film is screened in Hungarian with English subtitles.
Running time: 118 minutes
Directed by Brian Gilbert.
Admission is free.

