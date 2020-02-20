Euro area financial vehicle corporation statistics: fourth quarter of 2019

• In the fourth quarter of 2019 the outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area financial vehicle corporations (FVCs) engaged in securitisation increased to €1,551 billion, from €1,510 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
• Net issuance of debt securities by FVCs during the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to €47 billion.
• Euro area FVCs’ holdings of securitised loans stood at €1,288 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019; the net acquisitions of securitised loans held by FVCs amounted to €2 billion.

The outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area FVCs was €1,551 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, €41 billion higher than at the end of the previous quarter. Over the same period securities issued, calculated on the basis of transactions, increased to 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019,
from 5.0% in the previous quarter.
Euro area FVCs’ holdings of securitised loans – accounting for most of the assets backing the debt
securities issued – increased to €1,288 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, from €1,280 billion at
the end of the previous quarter, accounted for by net acquisitions of €2 billion (see Chart 2). Net
acquisitions of securitised loans originated by euro area monetary financial institutions (MFIs) amounted to
€1 billion.

Turning to the borrowing sector of securitised loans, loans to euro area households amounted to €764
billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, with a net disposal of €1 billion during the fourth quarter of
2019, while loans to euro area non-financial corporations amounted to €368 billion, with a net acquisition of
€3 billion.
Among the other assets of euro area FVCs, deposits and loan claims amounted to €190 billion at the end of
the fourth quarter of 2019, predominantly claims on euro area MFIs (€108 billion). There was also a net
acquisition of deposits and loan claims during the quarter of €4 billion. Holdings of debt securities amounted
to €333 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2019, while net acquisitions amounted to €21 billion. Other
securitised assets held by FVCs – including for example trade, tax and other receivables – amounted to
€106 billion, with negligible net transactions.

