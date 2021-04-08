Euro money market statistics: First maintenance period 2021

Data for daily average nominal borrowing and lending turnover in the secured and unsecured markets

Unsecured market

Data for weighted average rate for unsecured wholesale sector borrowing

In the first maintenance period of 2021, which started on 27 January 2021 and ended on 16 March 2021, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €121 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €4,236 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €365 billion, i.e. 9% of the total borrowing turnover, and lending to credit institutions amounted to €214 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 63% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.57% for the interbank sector and -0.55% for the wholesale sector, the same as in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing and lending

In the first maintenance period of 2021, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €399 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €13,979 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €10,827 billion and the daily average amounted to €309 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 25% and 24% of the total nominal amount on the borrowing and lending side respectively. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.52% and -0.56% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.57% and -0.56% in the previous maintenance period.