Over 22,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Fully 7,445 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Saturday, while another 14,566 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 304 people, ORFK told MTI on Sunday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 104 people, 24 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

