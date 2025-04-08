University students in Debrecen invited to donate blood

Students can earn points for their universities in the Higher Education Blood Donation Competition, and those who donate blood on April 9 between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM at the University of Debrecen’s Kossuth Lajos Dormitory—during the blood drive organized by the Hajdú-Bihar County Branch of the Hungarian Red Cross—will also receive gifts and even credit points from their university.

Of course, the most important motivation is that they are helping unknown fellow humans and contributing to keeping the national blood supply at a safe level.

“From a human and moral point of view, this is the most noble way we can help another person. I feel deeply honored and proud to now be a member of the blood donor family,”

said Dávid Hodován, national team canoeist, shortly after his first blood donation. His words are addressed to athletes and all new and returning blood donors.

Easter break is also a motivation

University students can donate not only at their home institutions but at any blood donation event—just make sure to mention during registration that you are participating in the Higher Education Blood Donation Competition and indicate which university you represent. In April, young people in our county can still choose from 14 donation locations, and of course, all new and returning members of the blood donor family are welcome.

The four-day Easter holiday is approaching, followed by a school break. Many take time off or travel during this period, which poses a significant challenge for organizing blood donations, as the number of potential donors decreases—yet a steady and reliable blood supply must still be maintained.

That’s why the blood donation organizers of the Hungarian Red Cross Hajdú-Bihar County Branch are calling on both new and long-time members of the donor community to visit donation events before and after the holidays—even during their time off. They not only ask, but also express their gratitude for every blood donor’s selfless and highly responsible act.

Moreover, when possible, they show appreciation with small gestures—like at the recent Hurkapite Festival, where every donor received a boxed meat pie and a pot of sweet alyssum. And this won’t be the only occasion in April: at the final blood drive of the month in Hajdúszoboszló, as tradition holds, a painting by artist György Póka will be raffled off among donors.

Public blood donation event in Debrecen, organized by the Hungarian Red Cross Hajdú-Bihar County Branch in April:

📅 April 9, 2025

🕐 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 Debrecen – Kossuth Lajos Dormitory III, Egyetem tér 2.