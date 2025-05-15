A soldier rushed to help an injured man in downtown Debrecen

A reservist soldier demonstrated exemplary presence of mind and dedication when a young, bleeding man cried out for help in downtown Debrecen.

The incident occurred near a restaurant, where Erik János Lonscsák, a reserve second lieutenant of the 3rd Territorial Defense Battalion, named after Vitéz Oláh Sándor, under the 2nd Territorial Defense Regiment of the Hungarian Defence Forces (MH), acted immediately and was the first to assist the injured man.

The man, approximately thirty years old, had a deep 6–8 centimeter cut on his face that was bleeding heavily. According to his account, he had been attacked with a knife just minutes earlier by an unknown assailant. The soldier, who happened to be passing by, did not hesitate: he rushed into a nearby restaurant to get bandages and immediately began administering first aid. The injured man was in mild shock, and the lieutenant tried to calm him while treating the wound.

At the same time, the soldier called the emergency number 104, requested an ambulance, and also notified the police about the violent crime. Paramedics and police officers who arrived at the scene took over the medical care and initiated the necessary procedures. Thanks to the soldier’s prompt response and professional first aid, the injured man received the necessary treatment in time.

This story once again confirms: being a soldier is not just about wearing a uniform—it’s about commitment, courage, and humanity—even in everyday life, outside of active duty.

