Consumer prices in Hungary rose by 4.6% in December 2024, According to the Central Statistical Office (KSH), consumer prices in December 2024 were, on average, 4.6 percent higher than the same period a year earlier and 0.5 percent higher than the previous month. Prices increased by an average of 3.7 percent compared to the previous year.

Food prices increased by 5.4 percent over the 12 months, compared to December 2023.

Within this, the price of flour rose by 36.2%, eggs by 21.9%, milk by 19.5%, fruit and vegetable juices by 17.3%, butter and margarine by 16.4%, cooking oil by 13.7%, chocolate and cocoa by 9.9%, restaurant meals by 7.8%, and soft drinks by 5.5%.

Among product categories, pasta prices rose by 7.1%, sausages and cold cuts by 3.4%, margarine by 3.0%, and sugar by 2.6%.

Services became 6.8% more expensive, with rent rising by 12.6%, vehicle repair and maintenance by 10.5%, highway tolls, car rentals, and parking by 10.4%, sports and museum entrance fees by 9.4%, apartment repair and maintenance by 8.9%, body care services by 8.7%, condominium fees by 8.4%, and holiday services by 7.1%.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices increased by 4.3%, with tobacco products rising by 4.5%.

Household energy costs were lower by 0.5%, with natural gas down by 0.4% and electricity up by 0.3%.

Durable goods became 0.6% more expensive, with jewelry rising by 15.3%, new cars by 5.3%, bedroom furniture by 2.7%, and used cars 4.8% cheaper. Medicines and health products increased by 3.1%, and vehicle fuel prices rose by 8.3%.

Compared to November 2024, consumer prices increased by 0.5% on average.

Food prices increased by 0.4%, with eggs rising by 10.7%, butter and margarine by 6.9%, fruit and vegetable juices by 4.4%, milk by 3.6%, dairy products by 3.2%, cooking oil by 2.9%, flour by 4.4%, chocolate and cocoa by 3.0%, sausages and cold cuts by 2.4%, pasta by 1.5%, and sugar down by 0.8%.

Vehicle fuel prices increased by 2.2%. Household energy costs rose by 1.7%, with natural gas up by 3.3% and bottled gas up by 2.2%. Service fees increased by 0.4%, with rent rising by 2.0%.

In 2024, consumer prices rose by an average of 3.7% compared to the previous year, with services seeing the largest increase of 8.9%. Food prices rose by 2.8%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 4.4%, clothing by 4.2%, and other items by 1.7%.

Household energy costs were 4.6% lower, and durable goods increased by 0.9%.

Consumer prices in pensioner households rose by an average of 3.7%.

