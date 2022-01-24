“Food Production Should Be Based on Hungarian Firms”

The government is working to ensure that the backbone of Hungary’s food supply is made up of domestic companies, Peter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said on Friday, noting the importance of domestic food supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a ceremony to announce a new investment by Hunent, a company processing waterfowl, Szijjártó said countries across the world were now building capacities to ensure their own supplies, while “the old dogma of making supply chains international has become obsolete”.

The new 6.5 billion forint (EUR 18.1m) project at Mélykút, in southern Hungary, has been granted 2.2 billion forints of Hungarian state support, and the company has agreed to retain 500 jobs.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay