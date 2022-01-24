Government Provides Aid to Ghana in Wake of Blast

The Prime Minister’s Office on Friday sent condolences to the families of the victims of an explosion that killed or injured close to 100 people in the town of Apiate, in Ghana.

The government is providing humanitarian aid of 5 million forints (EUR 14,000) under the Hungary Helps programme, the office said. The aid will be delivered by the Hungarian Ecumenical Charity and distributed in partnership with its local organisation in support of rescue operations and the medical treatment of survivors. A vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle and blew up in the town on Thursday.

hungarymatters.hu