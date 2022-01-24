Finance Minister Meets With Swiss Counterpart in Bern

Finance Minister Mihály Varga has met with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer in Bern, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Swiss companies operating in Hungary remained committed to their presence in the country even during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis, Varga said.

Hungary’s government contributed to almost 4 billion forints’ (EUR 11.2m) worth of investments by Swiss companies during the crisis, helping to preserve 1,800 local jobs, he added. He said most of the over 800 Swiss companies in Hungary have decided to continue to invest in the country and expand their local operations. Swiss companies employ over 30,000 people in Hungary.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay