The Budai Nagy Antal utca stop in Debrecen was temporarily moved

In the vicinity of the Budai Nagy Antal utca bus stop in the direction of Sámsoni út, utility replacement works are being carried out.

Therefore, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until closing time on Sunday, November 26, 2023, the affected stop will be closed – informed DKV Zrt.

During the works, buses 11, 19, 19H, 23, 23Y, 25Y and 125Y traveling in the direction of Borzán Gáspár utca/Sámsoni út/Júlia-telep/Vámospércsi út/Veres Péter utca, as well as 92- and night buses stop at the temporary stop 40 meters ahead.

