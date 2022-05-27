There will be a food distribution event in Debrecen on Children’s Day

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention is waiting for the hard-working people of Debrecen to distribute the usual free food on the last Sunday of the month, Children’s Day.

We invite our struggling neighbors to be our guests on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Debrecen, parking lot in front of the Transformer House on Ispotály Street near Petőfi Square

Attention: from 11.30 we are preparing a surprise for children’s day in the same place, so please bring your small and older children and grandchildren.

We are waiting for the children with toys, raffle draws, sweets, and small gifts. The main prize is a camping bike.

Our hearts are saddened when we see a sad-eyed toddler holding his parents’ hands and waiting to eat hot food. Unfortunately, there are more and more of them. We want to make Children’s Day a memorable one for them too.

We indicate that we can provide hot meals for a total of 150 people. The menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread as requested earlier.

We provide pre-boxed food according to epidemiological rules. We consider it important to take care of each other’s health, so we ask that all our guests wear a mask and keep a distance of 1.5 meters. Please also use the mask.

Hand disinfection is available on site!

Here in our region, too, many thousands are waiting for the helping hand, the human word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being. We call anyone who wants to help, with both hands or financial support.

We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, primarily DURABLE FOOD, fruit, and potatoes.

We also welcome children’s toys and books.

If you want help or support, you can call the number below.

Mobile (every day of the week): +36 30 9841 963

By bank transfer:

Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association:

Civil Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please enter in the announcement: food distribution, 2022

Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár the head of the association