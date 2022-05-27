Lecture on cyber physics at the University of Debrecen for high school students

The current results of the technical sciences, the characteristics, and challenges of the engineering and research engineering careers were presented by the professors of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen as the invited lecturers of the Dr. Ervin Physics Competition organized by the Lajos Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School.

Péter Korondi, Professor of the Department of Mechatronics at the Faculty of Engineering, the University of Debrecen, and Imre Kocsis, Deputy Dean of Science, Head of the Department of Engineering, gave a presentation entitled I for high school students interested in a technical career.

hirek.unideb.hu