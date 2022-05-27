Lecture on cyber physics at the University of Debrecen for high school students

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Lecture on cyber physics at the University of Debrecen for high school students

The current results of the technical sciences, the characteristics, and challenges of the engineering and research engineering careers were presented by the professors of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen as the invited lecturers of the Dr. Ervin Physics Competition organized by the Lajos Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School.
Péter Korondi, Professor of the Department of Mechatronics at the Faculty of Engineering, the University of Debrecen, and Imre Kocsis, Deputy Dean of Science, Head of the Department of Engineering, gave a presentation entitled I for high school students interested in a technical career.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

Related Posts

Experiences of tropical agriculture at the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Complex child rehabilitation at the Clinical Center

Bácsi Éva

International Conference on Data and Information Science

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *