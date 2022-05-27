A professor of agriculture of the University of Debrecen received the Lifetime Achievement Award

János Nagy, Professor Emeritus of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management at the University of Debrecen, received the Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday in Eger. The Agrotrend Group has been awarding the most outstanding agricultural professionals in 10 categories for 8 years.

The Agricultural Professional of the Year Award, founded in 2014, is awarded to authorities who have taken the reputation of Hungarian agriculture beyond our borders, and whose work will be utilized and appreciated for generations to come. With the recognition, the Agrotrend Group would like to draw the attention of farmers, growers, young farmers, and gardeners in agriculture who, with their significant social role, selflessly support their environment and do a lot for the public good in addition to their outstanding work.

At the award ceremony, János Nagy was a real role model with his professional knowledge and conscientious and sacrificial life. His main research interests are maize research, tillage, fertilization, crop numbers, and weather factors in crop production.

hirek.unideb.hu