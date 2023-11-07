IEAS Film Club: Collective

This week’s screening at IEAS Film Club will be Collective (dir. Alexander Nanau, 2019).

Movie description: Director Alexander Nanau follows a crack team of investigators at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor as they try to uncover a vast health-care fraud that enriched moguls and politicians and led to the deaths of innocent citizens.

As usual, organizers are screening the film from 6:00 p.m. in Studio 111, and after the film, they will host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join them for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

Program, date and venue: Film Club on Tuesday (November 7th), 6:00 p.m., Studio 111, Main Building.

The language of the event is English.