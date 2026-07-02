Ninety new dentists graduate from the University of Debrecen

A total of 90 graduates received their dental degrees at the University of Debrecen Faculty of Dentistry’s graduation ceremony held in the Main Building’s Cour d’Honneur on Wednesday. Faculty and Student Union awards were also presented during the event.

This year, 44 Hungarian and 46 international students earned the title of Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD).

In her welcome address, Dean Kinga Bágyi highlighted that the University of Debrecen is not only one of Hungary’s largest universities but also has a strong international presence. She noted that although the Faculty of Dentistry is one of the university’s youngest faculties, it has quickly gained international recognition thanks to its high-quality education, research, clinical training, modern infrastructure, and dedicated teaching staff.

The dean emphasized that the degrees awarded are internationally recognized, equipping graduates with knowledge and skills that are competitive worldwide. She reminded the new dentists that their profession requires a unique combination of theoretical expertise, manual precision, and compassionate patient care, adding that they are entering the field at a time when digitalization, artificial intelligence, and new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies are rapidly transforming healthcare and dentistry.

Following the oath-taking and diploma presentation, Professor Emeritus titles were awarded to Professors Zsuzsanna Szondy and Péter Pál Nánási, while several faculty, talent, teaching excellence, and student achievement awards were presented to outstanding staff and graduates in recognition of their academic and professional accomplishments.

(unideb.hu)