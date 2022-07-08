Graduation ceremony with students from Beregsász

Special pedagogues, kindergarten and social pedagogues, infant and toddler educators, and gemologists received their diplomas on Saturday in the Dísudvar of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen. This time, the students who graduated from the basic course of social pedagogy at the Faculty of Child and Adult Education in Beregszasz received their diplomas here.

The head of the faculty highlighted the special feature of the current graduation ceremony, the Beregszászi II. Graduates of the outsourced social pedagogy course implemented jointly with the Ferenc Rákóczi University could also receive their diploma at the University of Debrecen.