The number of confirmed monkeypox patients in Hungary has risen to twenty-four

Five more people were diagnosed with monkeypox in Hungary last week, bringing the number of patients diagnosed in the country to 24, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) informed MTI on Friday.

The newly diagnosed infected patients are men between the ages of 25 and 53, most of whom live in Budapest. They are all in their homes, isolated.

They added that the regionally competent epidemiologic authority conducts an epidemiologic examination of all patients, including contact tracing.

Attention has been drawn to the fact that most cases of monkeypox have mild or moderately severe symptoms, but it is very important that anyone who notices symptoms of monkeypox should consult a doctor as soon as possible.

