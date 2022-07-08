The Iranian striker earns 60,000 euros per month at Felcsút

Bácsi Éva

According to Ukrainian tribuna.com, Iranian Sahab Zahedi has become the highest-paid footballer in Felcsút’s club history, reports Blikk.

The striker, who signed another one-year contract with the club, will earn nearly 800,000 euros (320 million forints) this season, which is more than 60,000 euros (24 million forints) per month.

Blikk contacted Puskás Akadémia FC, but they did not want to comment on this news. Last season, Zahedi scored 4 goals in 8 matches for the Felcsút team.

 

debreceninap.hu

