Loki has started preparations for the spring season

Brazilian Charleston Silva Dos Santos is leaving DVSC by mutual agreement, the club announced on its website. The 26-year-old defender moved to Debrecen in July 2021 and played in 14 league matches in the past season and a half. His contract was originally supposed to be for 2+1 years, but he only completed a narrow year and a half of that.

DVSC also informed that the team has started preparations for the spring season of the 2022/2023 championship. The players were not idle even during the one-month rest, as they had been preparing on the basis of an individual training plan in recent weeks.

On Monday morning, they started with the usual medical tests and assessments, and on Tuesday, head coach Srdjan Blagojevic led training for Loki at the training center in Pallag.

debreceninap.hu