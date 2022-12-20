One hundred fired Tungsram workers would be taken over by other companies in Hajdúböszörmény

New companies will take over some of the premises and employees of Tungsram Operations Kft., which is being liquidated; almost five hundred employees employed at Tungsram are expected to be re-employed from the beginning of next year.

Tungsram Operations Kft. confirmed to MTI: advanced negotiations are underway, about which their employees were also informed.

The employer informed the employees in a letter on Friday that new companies in Zalaegerszeg, Nagykanizsa, Budapest and Hajdúböszörmény will take over and continue to employ the employees in the current fields of activity.

According to the letter signed by managing director Kálmán Képes, work will continue in some form at all locations; a company or group of investors would operate the given plant or a part of it and would provide work for a proportion of the workers.

In Hajdúböszörmény, the part of the site required for tungsten fiber production would be operated by an as-yet-unnamed financial investor, and the plant required for cutting would be operated by Scintilla Kft. Among the current employees, a total of approximately 100 people would be employed in the future.

They are closest to signing a contract in Zalaegerszeg, where Videoton would continue the existing capacity as the operator of the factory unit, and also intends to employ most of the workers.

In Nagykanizsa, a real estate management company would take over the operation, and the site would continue to operate as an industrial park with the current tenants. This investor would employ 160-180 people by taking over part of the capacities, i.e. the assembly of LED lamps, plastic injection molding, and metalworking.

In Budapest, a group of financial investors would continue to operate the lamp production, and an agreement is expected with Bakony Kerámia Kft. and Rauscher for the capacities of the ceramic plant, and 50-50 workers would be employed in both plants. The vertical farm, specialized for research purposes, continues to operate under the management of a company owned by the Orion Űrnemzedék Foundation.

The letter from the company management also mentions that a specialized company will take care of the preservation of the condition at all sites in the areas not handed over for operation.

In April of this year, Tungsram announced that it would end the production of traditional lighting products, and therefore lay off 1,600 employees in several stages by the end of the year. The company applied for bankruptcy protection in May, and in November, after a bankruptcy settlement offer was rejected by the largest creditor, EXIM Bank, liquidation proceedings were initiated, as a result of which the company announced a collective downsizing of the 750 people still on staff.

