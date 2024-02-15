The pollen load is high nationally, but the rain during the days and the frost at night can temporarily reduce it to a small extent, reads the pollen report published on the website of the National Center for Public Health and Medicines (NNGYK).



They wrote that, nationally, the pollen concentration of alder, cypress and yew trees, as well as ash, is in the medium-high range, while that of hazelnuts is typically medium. Poplar, elm and maple pollen are typically present in low, sometimes medium concentrations. The spore count of outdoor allergenic fungi is typically low.

The NNGYK recommends that people allergic to spring tree pollen prepare for the appearance and intensification of allergic symptoms and seek advice from their doctor.

(MTI)