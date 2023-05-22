There will be very strong UV-B radiation across the country today

Bácsi Éva

Very strong UV-B radiation is expected throughout the country on Monday, the National Meteorological Service announced.

In the warning delivered to MTI, it was written: on Monday, the UV index is expected to exceed the value of 7 throughout the country.

Attention was drawn to the fact that in such cases it is necessary to take extra precautions against sunburn caused by the sun.

They recommend that, if possible, people avoid sunbathing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and use a T-shirt that covers the shoulders, a hat, and sunscreen. With a normal skin type, skin redness can occur even after 15-20 minutes of exposure to the sun, they added.

