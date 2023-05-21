Actress and Musician Györgyi Lang Dies at 66

After a long illness, Györgyi Lang died in her sleep at home, surrounded by friends and family, Bors magazine has reported.

The singer known from the band Pa-dö-dö was 66 years old.

Lang was 28 years old when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In December 2021, she suffered a stroke, as a result of which her speech center was damaged and her right arm was paralyzed. Although the singer seemed to be doing better, the newspaper writes, she needed continuous help for a long time due to her condition.

