Blue Danube Film Festival 2020 Vienna-Budapest

Blue Danube International Filmfestival is moving online this year.

This is Austria’s and Hungary’s only filmfestival which brings you the best short films from all over the world including Oscar and European Film Awards nominated films. We have fictions in 3 sections, one section for the documentaries, one for the animations and one for the experimentals.

Tickets are available for 2, 3, 4 euros, and full pass costs only 7 euros.

► Location: Online

► When: 2020. november 20 – november 29.

► Ticketing informations: https://www.bluedanubefilmfestival.hu/online-edition

► Detailed programmes in sections: https://www.bluedanubefilmfestival.hu/official-selection

The special programs such as audience meetings and round table discussions will also be held online.

Screenings are dubbed original language and subtitled in english.