End-of-season Halloween Party at the Amusement Park

On October 31, the eerie night of Halloween, this year’s season at Hungary’s one and only amusement park comes to a worthy end with a spooktastic array of programs and activities from 17:00 to 22:00.

Come spend an evening among the witches, ghosts and other dreadful creatures that appear at this ghastly hour; take our Ghost Train right into the dark heart of the night forest; glimpse into the mysteries of your future at the Fortuneteller’s Corner, feel shivers down your spine while watching Horror Tales, and join us for a dance together a great bonfire. Dance and music performances as well as stilt walkers and fire jugglers in action will make for an even more terrific night for all, while those of you into DIY will get to try their skills in our Arts-and-crafts Corner.

More thrills await at the Dare in Palm House, featuring up-close encounters with notoriously unpopular animals, and the Funhouse, home to an exhibit of relics from late zoo residents. Free face-painting awaits those littlest while our ample selection of Halloween-themes snacks and drinks is sure to satisfy all generations. Last but definitely not least, all 23 amusement park attractions will be available, including the mighty Apollo-X, with professional lighting systems fit especially for the dark of night.

Tickets granting entry from 17:00 to 22:00 and all programs and activities are available for 2700 HUF per person, while Magic Wristband Passes, granting all the above as well as unlimited access to all amusement park rides, are available for 3700 HUF each. Get them in advance online www.ticketbase.eu/zoodebrecen for a quick and convenient entry or at cash desks during the event till 21:30.

