Fuel Prices to Rise Again on Wednesday

The average price of the 95 petrol will be HuF 5 more from the middle of the week, in the case of diesel the increase will be HuF 7.

The average price of petrol will increase to HuF 496 and that of diesel to HuF 512.

Since September 29th, fuel prices have been steadily rising. Since then, drivers have to pay a total of HuF 36 more for petrol and HuF 44 more for diesel. And another raise comes from Wednesday (20th October).

There can be significant differences in the prices at certain petrol stations.

dehir.hu

pixabay