DK: Orbán Responsible for Pandemic Fallout Hitting Employees

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is responsible for the hit employees took in Hungary due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) said on Friday.

In an interview with public broadcaster Kossuth Radio earlier on Friday, Orbán said the pandemic had hit “not only companies but also those of us who, like myself, are wage and salary-earners.”

Klára Dobrev, DK’s prime ministerial candidate for next year’s election, called Orbán’s remark “cynical” and “a prime example of the way the Fidesz elite mocks the honest masses”. Dobrev accused the government of botching the protection efforts and withholding help from the people, including a wide-spread salary compensation which she said was introduced in all EU countries bar Hungary. “Then the prime minister complains about the hardships that befell him on public radio,” she said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay