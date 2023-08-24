DKV is launching three new bus routes

DKV Zrt. will launch three new bus routes from September 1, 2023, the company announced. Expressway 20E serves the travel needs of the North-West Economic Zone, expressway 52E serves the university dormitories, and expressway 37A serves the travel needs of Külső-Vámospércsi út. In addition, DKV increases the number of buses and makes schedule corrections.

Bus 20E

The new express service is being launched by the Company between the Nagyállomás and the city’s newest industrial park in order to initially serve the North-West Economic Zone. The bus route was designed by the company in such a way that it touches the main transfer junctions. Bus number 20E departs from Nagyállómás, and stops at Helyközi bus station, Segner tér and the city center. The express train only stops at high-traffic stops, such as Mechwart András Szakközépskola, Segner tér, Kölcsey Központ (Hunyadi János utca) stops.

52E dormitory expressway

In recent years, the number of students at the University of Debrecen has increased continuously and significantly. The 52E expressway can provide dormitories with an easy, fast, non-stop travel option in addition to tram 1 and the trolley and bus services that touch the university campuses. The new express service runs on the day off before the first school day of the week, adjusted to the arrival time of InterCity trains coming from Budapest and Nyíregyháza. They will depart from the Main Station at 17:10, 18:10 and 19:10. The dormitory express service also covers the Helyközi bus station, the Böszörményi út Campus, the Auguszta, the Clinics, the main building of the University of Debrecen, the Kassai út Campus and the Ótemető utca Campus.

37A to Kéknyelű street

The third new bus route is being launched by DKV Zrt., based on requests received from the public, due to increased travel needs in the vicinity of Külső-Vámospércsi út. The new bus, marked 37A, transports passengers from Nagyállomás to Kéknyelű Street on the same route as bus 37.

At the same time, the DKV is increasing the schedule of buses and trolleybuses. The modifications are made on the basis of the received passenger reviews, the measurements of the passenger counting equipment and the comments of the drivers.

From September 1, 2023, due to increased passenger traffic, trolleybuses 3 and 5, buses 14, 14I, 23, 30N, 41, 43, 44 and 47 will run more frequently.

Trams 1 and 2, trolleybus 5A, and 11, 13, 14, 17, 17A, 18Y, 19, 19H, 30, 30A, 30N, 33, 34, 34A, 35, DKV Zrt makes timetable corrections on bus lines 35A, 35Y, 35YA, 36, 36A, 41, 41Y.

Stop transfers:

From September 1, buses 10, 10Y and 24 will change passengers at the external stop located in the direction of Doberdó utca, Böszörményi út. And bus number 19 traveling in the direction of Sámsoni út stops again at the Ambulance Station stop.