A ban on lighting fires was ordered in Hajdú-Bihar county

Due to the persistent heat wave and lack of precipitation typical of the past few days, the fire ban will come into effect in seven counties from Thursday, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) told MTI on Wednesday.

They wrote that there is a risk of rapidly spreading surface fires and crown fires in the affected counties. The reason for everything is the rainless weather, the high average temperature and the fact that the dead biomass dried out due to the low relative humidity, and the moisture content of the crown biomass also decreased. In addition, a significant amount of soaking precipitation affecting the entire counties is not expected until the weekend.

Taking into account the increased risk of fire, Nébih, with the agreement of the National Directorate General of Disaster Management of the Ministry of the Interior, orders the period of increased risk of fire in the counties of Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Pest and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg from Thursday .

Nébih asks that everyone take extra care not to throw burning cigarette butts out of the car, because they quickly ignite the roadside vegetation. It is also worth avoiding lighting high-flame fires indoors, as the burning embers rising with smoke can cause a fire hundreds of meters away, they warn.

During the fire ban, it is forbidden to light fires in the forests and wooded areas located on the outlying properties, as well as within a 200-meter radius of them. During the restriction period, it is also not allowed to set fires in the designated, built-up forest fire pits – they emphasize in the announcement.

(MTI)