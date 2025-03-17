Renovation of the Debrecen Train Station: When the work could begin

The renovation and expansion of Budapest’s Keleti, Nyugati, Déli, and Kelenföld railway stations, as well as the Debrecen, Győr, and Szeged train stations, could begin next year, according to an announcement published on MÁV’s website on Friday.

The winners of the station renewal project tenders will be announced later this year. Separate economic entities will be established for each of the seven major stations, responsible for conducting the procedures and forming joint ventures with the winning bidders.

External investors will only be able to acquire shares in these companies and will not gain ownership of state assets, officials emphasized.

The Ministry of Construction and Transport (ÉKM) and the MÁV Group launched a new tender because they saw a much higher level of development interest and capability than what could have been submitted under the previous deadline.

The revised nationwide call for proposals allows previous concepts to be adapted to the new formal requirements.

Local development opportunities remain open, and ideas for repurposing bus and railway station buildings are continuously welcomed, they added.

(MTI)