Best photos of 2024 from Hajdú-Bihar and Bihar County, Romania

The “Euro Foto Art” International Association (AIEFA) in Oradea, in collaboration with Partium House in Debrecen, organized the “Bihar – Hajdú-Bihar” Euroregion Press Photo Contest for the tenth time under the auspices of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), recognized by UNESCO.

According to the contest rules, participants could submit between 1 and 10 photographs taken in Hajdú-Bihar and Bihor counties at events held in 2024.

This year, 31 contestants submitted a total of 185 entries. For the first time, submissions were received from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Serbia, Slovakia, and Turkey. The jury, consisting of art critic Ramona Novicov from Oradea, photographer Ștefan Tóth István (AFIAP, ESFIAP), president of the “Euro Foto Art” Association, and media expert István Stanik, head of Partium House in Debrecen, selected 91 images for the Bihar Press 2025 exhibition and awarded the following photographers.

The Bihar Press Cup, the contest’s grand prize, was awarded to Oradea-based photographer Ovi D. Pop Eflap for his work “Dynamite Fighting Show”.

The Partium Cup went to Debrecen-based photojournalist Kiss Loránd for “The Jump”, while the Summit Agro Romania Cup was awarded to Uhrin Milan from Komárno for his photo “Prayer in the Moonlit Church”.

The Carol Pop de Szathmári – Szathmári Pap Károly Gold Medal was awarded to Szilágyi Loránd (Oradea), the Silver Medal to Camelia Busu (Oradea), and the Bronze Medal to Birian K. Smith (Canada).

The Carol Pop de Szathmári – Szathmári Pap Károly Commemorative Plaque was awarded to Kindert-Mikula Szilvia and Károlyi Gábor from Debrecen, as well as Ciucur-Losonczi Antonius, Fórián Andrea, Paul-Florin Lelea, and Adriana-Cătălina Totorean from Oradea, in recognition of their achievements.

The awards ceremony and an exhibition featuring the top 80 photos from the contest can be viewed at Partium House in Debrecen.

(Debreceni Nap)